Texans' Maliek Collins: Will not return
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Collins (chest) is out for the remainder of Sunday's contest against the Raiders.
Collins suffered the injury in the first quarter and went straight to the looker room. Thomas Booker and Kurt Hinish will likely see extra opportunity with Collins out.
