Collins (hip) is inactive ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports.

Houston's top defensive tackle was held out of practice all week with a hip injury, which makes it no surprise that he'll be unavailable in Week 17. Khalil Davis should see increased snaps filling in for Collins on the Texans' defensive line, and the 28-year-old's next chance to play will come in Week 18 against the Colts.