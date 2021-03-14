The Patriots are trading Cannon to the Texans, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.

The deal includes a swap of fourth-, fifth- and sixth-round picks, while freeing up $7 million in cap space for New England. Cannon has already announced that he'll play in 2021 after having opted out last season, but his return will come with the Texans rather than Patriots. In New England his presence would've been superfluous, given that the team acquired Trent Brown (knee) in a trade just last week, but Cannon will provide valuable depth at in Houston, where he could even be allowed to switch back to guard.