Cannon recently underwent minor knee surgery, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The surgery appears to be precautionary and is unlikely to affect Cannon's participation in training camp. The 33-year-old opted out of the 2020-21 campaign with the Patriots, but the 6-foot-6 offensive lineman has been a reliable player for most of his career, playing 12-plus games in seven of his nine seasons.
