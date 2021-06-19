Cannon recently underwent minor knee surgery, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The surgery appears to be precautionary and is unlikely to affect Cannon's participation in training camp. The 33-year-old opted out of the 2020-21 campaign with the Patriots, but the 6-foot-6 offensive lineman has been a reliable player for most of his career, playing 12-plus games in seven of his nine seasons.

