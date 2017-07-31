The Texans signed Gilchrist to a one-year contract Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After losing Quintin Demps to the Bears in free agency, the Texans have been in the market for additional help at strong safety. The wait was long, but after Gilchrist was cleared by doctors last week from last year's season-ending knee injury, it was only a matter of time before he found a landing spot. Granted, signing Gilchrist, a long-time free safety, doesn't exactly shore up the hole with the Texans' 2016 starter at the position, Andre Hal, still in the fold. Having said that, Gilchrist should have an opportunity to surpass 55 tackles for the sixth consecutive campaign.