Texans' Marcus Gilchrist: Ties team high in tackles
Gilchrist tied a team high with nine tackles (seven solo) in Week 5's loss to the Chiefs.
Gilchrist was on the field for all 77 defensive snaps in the game, one of three Texans players to do so. He will presumably continue to see healthy numbers with his heavy workload. The 28-year-old will have an advantageous matchup against the Browns on Sunday.
