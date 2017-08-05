Leak signed with the Texans on Saturday, John McClain of the HOuston Chronicle reports.

Leak, an undrafted rookie, was most recently released by the Colts in June. He joins a roster with nine other healthy receivers, so he figures to have an uphill battle in terms of landing on the final roster.

