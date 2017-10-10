Play

Williams was claimed by the Texans on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Williams was waived by the Jets on Monday but it didn't take long for the veteran to find a new home. Look for four-year pro to play a reserve role with the team as he learns the defense.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts

    Week 6 Streaming Options

    The bye weeks bring some opportunities in the streaming department and Austin Seferian-Jenkins...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 QB Rankings

    We're not worried about Tom Brady's shoulder -- yet. Check out what our trio of experts have...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 RB Rankings

    How should we view the Saints' backfield? Check out what our experts have to say for Week...