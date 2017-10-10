Texans' Marcus Williams: Claimed by Texans
Williams was claimed by the Texans on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Williams was waived by the Jets on Monday but it didn't take long for the veteran to find a new home. Look for four-year pro to play a reserve role with the team as he learns the defense.
