Edwards sustained a torn pec in Sunday's 40-20 win over the Cardinals and will miss the remainder of the season, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 31-year-old has appeared in all 14 of the Texans' games this season, recording 13 total tackles, including 1.5 sacks, across 279 defensive snaps. With Edwards set to miss the rest of the year, expect Sheldon Rankins and Tommy Togiai to operate as Houston's top interior defensive linemen.