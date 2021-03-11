Ingram is signing with the Texans on a one-year contract worth up to $3 million, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Ravens released Ingram in January after he closed out the 2020 season buried behind J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards on the depth chart. A move to Houston should lead Ingram to some carries, but he'll likely enter camp behind David Johnson, who restructured his contract just last week. Johnson now has $4.25 million guaranteed out of a potential $6 million in 2021 compensation, so there's no question the Texans made more of a commitment to him than to Ingram. The ongoing Deshaun Watson situations makes it hard to get a read on the team context in Houston, but it's probably safe to say Ingram won't be a TD machine in his age-31/32 season.