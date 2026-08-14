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Texans' Marlin Klein: Team-high 31 receiving yards in debut

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Klein caught his only target for 31 yards in Thursday's 27-7 preseason loss to the Chargers.

Klein's lone catch gained enough yards to lead the Texans in receiving yards as Houston's offense struggled to produce while the team's starters rested in the preseason opener. Houston drafted Klein 59th overall out of Michigan, and the rookie second-round pick is likely to begin his career in a backup role behind Dalton Schultz. The 6-foot-6, 250-pound Klein was known more for his blocking than his receiving ability in college.

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