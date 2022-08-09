Mack and Rex Burkhead are listed as the first running backs on the Texans' unofficial depth chart for the preseason opener against the Saints on Saturday, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The depth chart indicates Mack or Burkhead at the top of the running back depth chart, with Mack's name listed first. It was presumed that Mack would be the team's lead back, and maybe the Texans want to see him prove it during preseason game action. He is coming off an Achilles injury that wiped out his 2020 season and was used sparingly (six games, 57 snaps) in 2021. Dameon Pierce, a 2022 fourth-round pick out of Florida, is listed third in line.