Mack said he fully trusts his Achilles and did not get a chance to show how healthy he was in 2021 with the Colts, Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reports.

Mack suffered an Achilles injury that wiped out most of 2020 and by the time he was healthy in 2021, the lead back job in Indianapolis was in the capable hands of Jonathan Taylor. Mack played just six games and had 28 carries for 101 yards last season, but the five-year veteran gets a chance to show off his health as the perceived lead back for Houston, which is expected to run often in 2022. Along with Mack, Rex Burkhead and Dameon Pierce round out the top of the depth chart.