Mack is slated to play in Saturday's preseason contest versus the Saints, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Meanwhile, Rex Burkhead is not expected to suit up. Notably, Mack was listed as the top running back on the Texans' first unofficial depth chart, so it stands to reason the coaching staff may hold a different view on the situation. In any case, rookie fourth-rounder Dameon Pierce will sub in for Mack and likely get a fair amount of action before halftime, while the teams remaining healthy RBs are Dare Ogunbowale, Royce Freeman and BJ Emmons.