Mack carried the ball three times for six yards in Saturday's 17-13 preseason win over the Saints.

Mack drew the start at running back with the Texans' first-team offense on the field for the opening two series, but only one of his three carries went for more than three yards as the unit struggled to move the ball early. Rookie fourth-rounder Dameon Pierce eventually impressed as he paced the backfield with five rushes for 49 yards while Mack looked on, which could help the former earn some run with the ones this coming Friday against the Rams. However, Mack remains atop the depth chart at running back for the time being.