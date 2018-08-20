Texans' Martinas Rankin: Activated from PUP list
Rankin (foot) was activated from the PUP list Monday, the Texans' official site reports.
Rankin, who underwent surgery in mid-June to repair an injured foot, has passed his physical and will be eligible to return to practice. The third-round pick is slated to provide depth at left tackle upon his return to full strength.
