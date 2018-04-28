Texans' Martinas Rankin: Drafted by Texans
The Texans selected Rankin in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 80th overall.
Houston may be short on draft capital but the Texans are maximizing the value of their picks to this point in the draft by snagging Justin Reid and Rankin in the third round. Tackle is an area of significant need for the Texans, so nabbing a player of Rankin's talent late in the third round is a shrewd pickup. The knock on Rankin is that he has short arms for a tackle; however, that didn't seem to be an issue on film as Rankin routinely handled future NFL pass rushers while at Mississippi State. He should come in and immediately compete for one of the starting tackle spots despite being a late third-round selection.
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...
-
2018 draft Fantasy takes: QBs
What's the Fantasy value of Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Josh Rosen and Lamar Jackson?...
-
Pats replace Dion Lewis with Sony Michel
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the Patriots drafting Sony Michel at No. 31 overall in the first...
-
Falcons score with big-play Ridley
The Falcons land a weapon in Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who has the skills to make...