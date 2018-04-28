Texans' Martinas Rankin: Drafted by Texans

The Texans selected Rankin in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 80th overall.

Houston may be short on draft capital but the Texans are maximizing the value of their picks to this point in the draft by snagging Justin Reid and Rankin in the third round. Tackle is an area of significant need for the Texans, so nabbing a player of Rankin's talent late in the third round is a shrewd pickup. The knock on Rankin is that he has short arms for a tackle; however, that didn't seem to be an issue on film as Rankin routinely handled future NFL pass rushers while at Mississippi State. He should come in and immediately compete for one of the starting tackle spots despite being a late third-round selection.