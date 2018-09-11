Texans' Martinas Rankin: Fills in at left tackle
Rankin stepped in at left tackle Sunday when Julie'n Davenport shifted to right tackle after Seantrel Henderson left the game with an ankle injury, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Rankin, a 2018 third-round draft pick out of Mississippi State, made his NFL debut and had some problems, which is not surprising given his lack of experience and the level of competition. He allowed one sack and acknowledged a need to improve his technique. Rankin also needs to establish chemistry with the unit because he didn't get many reps during preseason due to a foot injury. Henderson was placed on injured reserve and is done for the season, so the Texans will likely look at some free-agent linemen this week or bring someone up from the practice squad.
