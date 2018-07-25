Texans' Martinas Rankin: Lands on PUP list

Rankin (foot) was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

This designation comes as no surprise given the surgery that Rankin underwent in mid-June to repair his injured foot. The hope remains that Rankin will be ready for the regular season but it seems as though expectations are simmering down. The time missed should not cost the third-round pick his job.

