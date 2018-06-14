Texans' Martinas Rankin: Undergoes foot surgery

Rankin had surgery to repair a foot injury that he suffered during rookie minicamp, Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle reports.

The specific's of Rankin's injury remain unclear, but it may cost the third-round pick a good portion of training camp. He's expected to be healthy in time for the regular season, though he's currently without a concrete return timetable.

