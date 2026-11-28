Harrison has the opportunity to operate in an expanded role in the Texans' offense against the Ravens on Sunday due to the absence of Kayshon Boutte (hip), Peter Warren of the Houston Chronicle reports.

A hamstring injury prevented Harrison from playing in each of the Texans' last two games, but his full practice Thursday was enough for him to avoid an injury designation ahead of Sunday's contest. He saw his snap count jump to 45 percent in his third game with Houston -- Week 9 against the Chargers -- prior to his injury, and he told reporters after Friday's practice that he's used the missed time to get more acclimated to Houston's offense. Boutte's absence paves the way for Harrison to see more work in Week 12, although he'll still be competing against Nico Collins, Xavier Hutchinson and Tank Dell for targets from quarterback C.J. Stroud. Harrison has six catches (on 11 targets) for 60 yards and a touchdown across his first three outings with the Texans.