Harrison is active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London.

Just as head coach DeMeco Ryans indicated would be the case earlier in the week, Harrison will be cleared to make his Texans debut right away after being acquired from the Cardinals on Monday. Since he hasn't had much time to get up to speed with his new playbook, Harrison is expected to be eased into the mix Sunday with a light snap count, per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network. Eventually, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft could settle in as the Texans' No. 2 wideout behind Nico Collins.