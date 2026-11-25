Harrison (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Harrison has been sidelined for the Texans' last two contests, but the WR's ability to practice Wednesday, albeit in a limited fashion, bodes well for his chances of being available for Sunday's game against the Ravens. Harrison's fantasy impact in three outings with Houston since coming over in a trade with Arizona has been modest, so we'd like to see the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft get a full and productive game in before endorsing him as a fantasy lineup option.