Harrison caught three of four targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 34-31 win over the Jaguars.

Making his Texans debut, Harrison wasn't especially productive on his own, but quarterback C.J. Stroud seemed to benefit from his presence and spread the ball around to 10 different pass catchers. The three grabs still tied Harrison's season high, giving him something to build on as he looks to put his disappointing Cardinals tenure behind him. The two former Ohio State teammates will look to re-buiild their chemistry further in Week 7 against the Giants.