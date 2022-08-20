Schreck caught both of his targets for 13 yards, including an 8-yard touchdown, in Friday's preseason win over the Rams.

Schreck snagged a throw along the back edge of the end zone for Houston's game-winning score with just over a minute left in the game. That Schreck was on the field in the final minutes is an indication he's not in line for the team's final roster. Houston has three incumbents at tight end and drafted a fourth in the fifth round of the 2022 draft, so Schreck will need factors beyond his control to move up the depth chart.