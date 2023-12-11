Ammendola missed his lone extra-point kick in Sunday's 30-6 loss to the Jets in Week 14.

Houston's offense was hampered by injuries to key weapons, which resulted in its fewest points scored and yards gained. Nico Collins (calf) left early in the first quarter, joining Tank Dell (lower leg) and Dalton Schultz (hamstring). Later, quarterback C.J. Stroud (concussion) was removed from the contest. That all resulted in zero field-goal attempts for Ammendola, who had nine FGA and 10 XPA in his first four weeks as a replacement for Ka'imi Fairbairn (quadriceps). The failed extra-point kick was his first and fourth overall miss in the last four games.