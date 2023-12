Ammendola will likely serve as the Texans' kicker Sunday against the Jets, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Ammendola has been filling in for Ka'imi Fairbairn (quadriceps) for the past four games, and it appears the 26-year-old will need to fill in for at least one more week. Fairbairn is already eligible to come off of IR, but according to Wilson, the team is contemplating waiting one more week to reinstate him to the 53-man roster.