Ammendola missed his lone field-goal attempt and converted all three extra-point kicks in Sunday's 21-16 win over the Cardinals in Week 11.

Ammendola was wide left from 48 yards out in the third quarter, his first miss in four tries since becoming the fill-in placekicker for Ka'imi Fairbairn (quadriceps). There were other potential scoring opportunities, but quarterback C.J. Stroud threw two red-zone interceptions in the second half. The Texans are tied for fourth in the NFL with 24 field-goal attempts, so there's potential fantasy value to starting Ammendola. The kicking duties will remain his at least through Week 13.