Ammendola converted three of three field-goal attempts and all three extra-point kicks in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Bengals in Week 10.

Ammendola was added to the active roster after Ka'imi Fairbairn (quadriceps) landed on injured reserve, and the kicking game didn't miss a beat. Regardless of which kicker is active, Houston's offense sets up kickers to succeed. The Texans rank sixth in the NFL with 23 field-goal attempts, and the kickers converted 22.