Ammendola reverted to Houston's practice squad Monday.

Ammendola made all three of his field-goal attempts and his only extra-point try in Sunday's win over the Broncos as continues to fill in for Ka'imi Fairbairn (quadricep). Fairbairn is now eligible to come off injured reserve, but head coach DeMeco Ryans said he was still uncertain if Fairbairn will be ready for the upcoming game versus the Jets, so Ammendola could be in line to play once again.