Ammendola reverted to the Texans' practice squad Monday.

Ammendola will return to Houston's practice unit for the time being, but he'll likely operate as the team's place kicker again in Week 11 with Ka'imi Fairbairn (quadriceps) on injured reserve. Ammendola went three-for-three on field-goal attempts while making all three of his PATs in Sunday's 30-27 win over Cincinnati.