Ammendola will be elevated to the Texans' active roster Saturday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Ammendola will fill in Ka'imi Fairbairn, who likely will miss a couple of games due to a strained quadriceps. Ammendola, a third-year kicker, last played two games with the Cardinals and Chiefs respectively in 2022, converting five of his seven field-goal attempts, but nothing longer than 40 yards.