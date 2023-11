The Texans signed Ammendola to their active roster Saturday, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

As expected, Ammendola will operate as Houston's kicker in Week 11 after signing to the team's active roster Saturday. The 26-year-old had no problems stepping in for the injured Ka'imi Fairbairn (quadriceps) last week, as he converted on all six of his attempted kicks (three field-goals and three extra-points).