Coach Bill O'Brien said Saturday that Kalil (foot) is the team's starting left tackle, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Even though Kalil was held out of Saturday's preseason game, he was still announced as a starter. The bad news for Kalil is that the team has been managing his reps after he missed last season with a knee injury, and backup Roderick Johnson played well in Saturday's game. Expect the team to keep updating Kalil's status as the season inches closer.