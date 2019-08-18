Texans' Matt Kalil: Gets vote of confidence
Coach Bill O'Brien said Saturday that Kalil (foot) is the team's starting left tackle, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Even though Kalil was held out of Saturday's preseason game, he was still announced as a starter. The bad news for Kalil is that the team has been managing his reps after he missed last season with a knee injury, and backup Roderick Johnson played well in Saturday's game. Expect the team to keep updating Kalil's status as the season inches closer.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Jones
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Preseason Week 2 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard breaks down everything from Week...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Ditch Watson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Damien Williams is a top Fantasy RB
After Andy Reid suggested he gave Damien Williams the starter's treatment, Dave Richard believes...
-
Best sleepers, breakouts, busts to know
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy Football Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...