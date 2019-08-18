Kalil suffered a minor foot injury during practice sessions against the Lions this week and was held out of Saturday's preseason game, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Roderick Johnson entered the starting lineup at left tackle with Kalil unavailable. The Texans have been managing the tackle's workload during training camp after he missed all of 2018 with the Panthers due to a knee injury. Kalil said his health is improving, but he has looked rusty in drills, per Wilson.