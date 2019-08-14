Kalil said Wednesday that he's able to practice without concern for any injuries, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports.

Kalil missed the entire 2018 season due to a knee injury, and has suited up for only 30 of 48 games in the last three years. Now full healthy, the veteran tackle is competing for a starting role along Houston's offensive front which allowed a league-leading 62 sacks last season.

