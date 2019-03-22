Kalil was signed by the Texans on Friday, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Kalil has mostly been considered a bust throughout his career at offensive tackle, as the 2012 first-round pick didn't live up to the hype when he signed a $55.5 million contract with the Panthers in 2017. The Texans also re-signed starting right tackle Seantrel Henderson, so Kalil may take over on the left side if he beats out Julie'n Davenport.