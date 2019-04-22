Kalil (knee) will vie for the starting left tackle job with incumbent Julien Davenport, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Kalil is a former Pro Bowl left tackle who missed all of 2018 due to a knee injury. Competition should be a common theme on the offensive line, not just left tackle, during Houston's offseason training activities and training camp. The Texans' offensive line graded out below average in pass blocking and last in run blocking, per Pro Football Focus. No quarterback was sacked more or dropped back under pressure more often than Deshaun Watson in 2018, so it's natural to see changes up front. Davenport graded out 97th in run blocking and 94th in pass blocking among tackles.