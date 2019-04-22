Texans' Matt Kalil: Will compete at LT
Kalil (knee) will vie for the starting left tackle job with incumbent Julien Davenport, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Kalil is a former Pro Bowl left tackle who missed all of 2018 due to a knee injury. Competition should be a common theme on the offensive line, not just left tackle, during Houston's offseason training activities and training camp. The Texans' offensive line graded out below average in pass blocking and last in run blocking, per Pro Football Focus. No quarterback was sacked more or dropped back under pressure more often than Deshaun Watson in 2018, so it's natural to see changes up front. Davenport graded out 97th in run blocking and 94th in pass blocking among tackles.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Our latest non-PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our latest non-PPR mock draft, including where the...
-
Pre-NFL draft PPR mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft, including the incoming rookies,...
-
Breakouts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...
-
Sleepers 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...
-
Busts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...
-
AFC Fantasy news and notes
In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...