Texans' Matt Kalil: Working in limited capacity
Kalil (knee) is a limited participant in the Texans' OTAs, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports. "I feel great right now," Kalil said. "Anything they are telling me to do, I'm doing."
Kalil was stuck on injured reserve for the entire 2018 season, and he was cut by the Panthers in March. The 2012 first-round pick is now on a one-year contract with the Texans as he works to prove his health. It appears he's progressing well, although there's no specific timeline on his recovery.
