Texans' Matthew Lengel: Picked up by Houston
Lengel was claimed off waivers by the Texans on Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Lengel dressed in just one game for the Browns last season and played one snap on offense and four on special teams. The 6-foot-7, 265-pound tight end did make two catches and scored a touchdown in 2016 for the Patriots, but with that as the pinnacle of his career, he'll have to prove himself in training camp if he wants to snag a depth role in 2018.
