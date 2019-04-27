Texans' Max Scharping: Headed to Houston

The Texans selected Scharping in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 55th overall.

Scharping (6-foot-6, 327 pounds) is a massive right tackle prospect who tested well for himself at the combine, giving reason to hope he can be a truly well-rounded tackle and not just a grinder. Although he definitely looks the road-grading part, too. Houston's selection of Scharping in the second might mean that first-round pick Tytus Howard could get a look at guard in addition to tackle.