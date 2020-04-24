Play

The Texans have signed Thomas, Aaron Wilson the Houston Chronicle reports.

Thomas logged 47 tackles in 16 games for the Giants last season, while working primarily as a depth safety/cornerback and core special-teamer. That's the the sort of multi-purpose role the 30-year-old figures to handle for the Texans in 2020.

