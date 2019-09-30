Adams signed with the Texans on Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The Texans are struggling defensively, as they've allowed 259 passing yards per game (ranked 20th) and 114 rushing yards per game (16th) through four games. Adams, who turned 38 years old in March, provides a veteran presence to complement safeties Justin Reid and Tashaun Gipson. He was a starter for the Panthers last year, registering 75 tackles, six pass breakups and three interceptions. It's unclear how much he'll play for the Texans, but it looks like he could fill in as a nickel safety.

