The Texans re-signed Boone on Thursday.

Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, Boone -- who had been temporarily let go Wednesday -- quickly re-joined the team under the same two-year, $3.1 million contract he inked as a free agent this offseason. Now that he's back in the mix, Boone profiles as Houston's No. 3 running back behind Dameon Pierce and Devin Singletary.