Boone had one carry for five yards, caught his lone target for 11 yards and returned two kickoffs for 44 yards in Sunday's 15-13 loss to the Panthers in Week 8.

Boone was given typical playing time on offense, but the coaches moved him up the kick return depth chart. Devin Singletary had been the primary returner on kickoffs, but as he's taken on a larger role on offense, the coaching staff may not want to expose him to injury as a returner. Boone has a combined 49 yards on seven touches as a running back.