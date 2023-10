Boone had one carry for four yards in Sunday's 30-6 win over the Steelers in Week 4.

Boone got his first carry of the season well into the fourth quarter with Houston up by three scores. His main role until Sunday has been as a kickoff returner, but Devin Singletary handled those chores Sunday. Boone has been active for three of four games and played 32 snaps (15.7 percent share).