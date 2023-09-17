Boone (coach's decision) is a healthy inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts.

Boone handled a key role as a pass-catching back in the Texans' Week 1 loss to the Jaguars, recording three receptions for 18 yards on four targets across his 22 offensive snaps. Even though Houston's backfield configuration hasn't changed since Week 1, Boone will be in street clothes for Week 2, likely because the Texans are prioritizing extra depth along the injury-depleted offensive line. With Boone sidelined, Devin Singletary could see an expanded role behind starting running back Dameon Pierce.