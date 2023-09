Boone did not receive a carry in four offensive snaps and returned one kickoff for 14 yards in Sunday's 37-17 win over the Jaguars in Week 3.

Boone returned to the active roster in Week 3 while Dare Ogunbowale was a healthy scratch. The two have alternated as the third back through the first three weeks. Boone was used as a receiving back in Week 1, when he had 22 snaps on offense.