Boone caught three of four targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 25-9 loss to the Ravens in Week 1.

Boone was on the field for more snaps (24) than No. 2 back Devin Singletary (16), but that had more to do with the Texans playing catchup and using passing packages. Houston threw the ball 66 percent of the time compared to 34 percent rushing. That may continue to be the case for the rebuilding Texans, which could lead to more targets for Boone. He should blow away the career-best 15 targets he had in nine games with Denver last season.